DENVER -- The Wyoming Men's Swimming and Diving team had 15 members who were named 2021 Academic All-WAC honorees, the conference announced today.

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's contests.

Two seniors, seven sophomores and five freshmen made the list for the Pokes. Five of the individuals were selected to last year's All-Academic team as well.

Senior Elijah Chan , Mitch Hovis and Miller Browne are three-time honorees for the award. Juniors Ryan Netzel and Grant Sloan were awarded for the second time in their careers.

Nine of the Cowboys were selected to the first time in their careers which included sophomores Daniel Cumnock-Francois , Thomas Diaz , Aron Markow , Cameron Murphy and Caleb Worshek along with freshmen Jakob Borrman , Andrew Columbus , Reilly Gilbert , Juan Gonzalez and Harry Tjaden .

The Cowboys finished the 2021 Western Athletic Championship with 593.50 points to place third.

