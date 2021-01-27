‘Smooch a Pooch’ with Yola’s Pet Rescue in Cheyenne

There will be all sorts of cuteness happening in Cheyenne at Fat Boys Tire & Auto during the first week of February when Yola's Pet Rescue brings their 'Smooch a Pooch' event to town.

The event will happen on Saturday, February 6th from 11 a.m. to noon at Fat Boys Tire & Auto, located at 1151 E. Lincolnway in Cheyenne. According to the event Facebook page:

Come meet the adorable puppies from Yola's Pet Rescue and "Smooch a Pooch" at Fat Boys Tire & Auto on 1151 E. Lincolnway in Cheyenne. We'll also be encouraging adoptions and accepting donations for this great local organization.

It's such a great cause for Yola's Pet Rescue to come to Cheyenne and help give these puppies a home.

In case you aren't familiar with Yola's Pet Rescue, they are an all volunteer group, located here in Wyoming, that will rescue, foster, and spay pets. They have partnered with over crowded shelters and they help pets from the Wind River Indian Reservation, according to their Facebook page. Their main mission is to help animals in need. And you can certainly see all that their doing from checking them out on social media.

For a pet adoption application from Yola's Pet Rescue, check out the link here or you can just come out to 'Smooch a Pooch' on Saturday, February 6th at Fat Boy's Tire & Auto in Cheyenne and see what Yola's Pet Rescue is all about.

