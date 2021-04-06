Snow And Colder Weather In SE Wyoming Today, Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting snow and colder weather across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today [April 6] and tomorrow.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A quick moving system will pass through the region today and tomorrow, bringing near-normal, even chilly, temperatures to southeast Wyoming and the west Nebraska Panhandle. Precipitation will begin as a light rain, before changing over to generally light snow, first across southeast Wyoming this morning, and by this evening across the Panhandle. Because surfaces will be warm and wet by the time snow begins to fall, it'll take time for snow to accumulate on the ground, melting at first before being able to stick. Highs today will be in the 40s, far different than the above normal temperatures we've had recently, with lows dropping into the 30s tonight. Most locations will only see a trace of snow, though the mountains and areas along the Pine Ridge will accumulate 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches along the Pine Ridge. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the areas along the Pine Ridge. Highs are forecast in the 50s tomorrow, with a quick warmup into the 60s by Thursday. With slick conditions expected along area roadways, be sure to check road conditions prior to venturing out. Dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov for the latest road information.