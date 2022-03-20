Snow, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming Monday, Tuesday

While the brunt of a winter storm is expected to track into Colorado and Kansas rather than SE Wyoming, forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service say we can still probably expect some snow and less-than-ideal travel conditions over the next couple of days.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Even though heavy snow is now forecast to remain south of our area in Colorado and Kansas, we're not out of the woods yet with impactful weather. Still going to see strong winds, light snow and blowing snow Monday and Tuesday, that could impact your plans. Two systems move through, the first Sunday night into Monday morning. The second cold front moves through during the day Tuesday. Both expected to bring light snow, strong winds and possible blowing snow. So keep an eye on road conditions if planning travel. We begin to warm up Wednesday through Friday with breezy to windy west winds. Could see strong winds in the wind prone areas Thursday that could impact your travel plans. Stay tuned to the forecast this upcoming week."

