Softball Tournament in Cheyenne is Canceled

The first high school softball games in Wyoming will have to wait just a little bit longer.

Thanks to Mother Nature, 30.4 inches of snow in Cheyenne, the tournament scheduled for Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20 has been officially canceled.

With schedules already set moving forward, the tournament will not be rescheduled, according to an email received from Cheyenne Central High School Athletic Director Chad Whitworth.

This means that high school softball won't debut until the following weekend, March 25-27, 2021.