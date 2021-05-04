Sources: Wyoming hoops to play in Diamond Head Classic

LARAMIE -- How about a trip to Hawaii for Christmas?

Tack on the possibility of playing longtime rival BYU, old Western Athletic Conference foe Hawaii and Power-5 Stanford.

One might call that a fine holiday season.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Wyoming will be one of eight teams to compete in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu Dec. 22-25, joining those three teams listed above along with Northern Iowa, New Mexico State, South Florida and Liberty.

The Cowboys, who finished the 2020-21 season 14-11 overall and 7-9 in Mountain West Conference play, last played in a regular-season tournament in 2019. That was the MGM Main Event in Las Vegas where Wyoming lost to Colorado and TCU.

The Pokes last trip to the Hawaiian islands came back in 2006 when they played in the 43rd annual Outrigger Hotels Rainbow Classic inside the Stan Sheriff Center.

Steve McClain's Wyoming squad went 1-2 in that three-game tournament, knocking off San Francisco 84-81 in overtime. The losses came to Nebraska (73-58) and Charlotte (79-78).

How has Wyoming faired against those other seven teams all time?

* Stanford: 4-3

* Northern Iowa: 4-2

* New Mexico State: 4-2

* South Florida: 0-1

* Liberty: 0-0

* Hawaii: 20-17

* BYU: 69-105