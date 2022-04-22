Southeast Wyoming Bracing for Winter Storm, More Wind

While southeast Wyoming residents can expect almost summer-like weather on Friday, things will take a turn for the worse starting Friday evening and into the weekend.

Winter storm warnings and watches as well as high wind warnings have been posted for much of the area. Travel in some areas could be dicey on Saturday. with blowing snow, poor visibility, and less than ideal road conditions.

That's according to the Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website:

Impactful weather is on the way for some people! Winter Storm Warnings and High Wind Watches and Warnings are in effect across portions of southeast Wyoming Friday night through Saturday night. Refer to the graphic for more details! For the latest forecast, go to weather.gov/CYS

Cheyenne Wants These 24 Restaurant Chains