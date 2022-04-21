Everybody loves hot potatoes and bingo, am I right? Tonight, the Laramie High School ProStart Team hosts a Bingo complete with baked potatoes, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction.

So, what's the occasion? This year the Laramie ProStart State team went toe to toe with the other programs across the state to see whose teams were *insert chefs kiss* the best of the best.

Multiple teams competed from every school in restaurant management, cake baking, and culinary arts. Management team member Lucas explained their role to Laramie Live, which includes "the marketing tactics, interior, and exterior design, pricing, menu creation, and lots more. Then [they] have a culinary team as well. They create a 3-course meal with no electricity in an hour." That certainly sounds like a challenge to me!

When all was said and done at the state finals, Laramie High School came out on top, winning 1st place out of all the ProStart programs in Wyoming in the management and culinary portions of the competition.

Along with the well-deserved accolades of state champion, the Laramie Wyoming ProStart team now has the chance to compete in Washington D.C. All funds raised at the Bingo Fundraiser will go towards the team's trip, where they will compete against Culinary Arts Programs from every state.

Bingo and Bites Event Information

When: April 21, 2022 @ 5:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Laramie High School Cafeteria

Laramie High School Cafeteria Cost: $10 per adult ticket/ $6 per child ticket. Tickets get you in the door and dinner. Bingo cards are $2 each, or six cards for $10.

More On ProStart

ProStart Programs teach students the necessary skills to thrive in culinary arts fields. The program helps high school students achieve successful careers in the culinary and food industries. For more information on the ProStart Program, click here.