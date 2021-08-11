Southside Stampede to Rally Youth Sports Teams in Cheyenne Sunday

This Sunday, August 15th, the southside Cheyenne community is holding an event to rally around the sports programs at Johnson Junior High School and South High School. The event will be held just off Allison Road in between the junior high and high school between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The rally hopes to get the southside Cheyenne community out for the young players, and it gives parents a chance to meet the coaches of the sports programs. The event is being hosted by Ringside Sports, as they will be giving away free t-shirts to support the southside sports programs at athletic events during the 2021-22 sports seasons.

All ages are invited for the event, which is being dubbed as the 2021-22 Sports Kickoff Party. According to the event Facebook page, they also promise to have games, food, and entertainment throughout.

There will also be a Southside Stampede Cornhole Tournament at the event. The team entry fee for the tournament is $20 and all money raised from the tournament goes directly towards sports scholarships for kids in the Cheyenne community. To sign up, you can do so by clicking the link provided here.

If you are interested in helping out with the event by way of volunteering, you can click here.

The Southside Stampede presented by Ringside Sports is just days away as it kickoffs on the area of Allison Road in Cheyenne between Johnson Junior High and South High School. Come out this Sunday, August 15th, and show your support for the young athletes on the southside of Cheyenne.

