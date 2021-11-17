Stuff The Sleigh This Week At Cheyenne Menards

It's that time of the year again, the time that we look to ways to help out those that aren't as fortunate in Laramie County. Whether it's a food donation, monetary, or gift, it's great to see how generous the Laramie County community really is. This week marks another great way to help out those in need. Stuff The Sleigh is back and Toys For Tots this weekend at Menards in Cheyenne.

This is a really great event, with awesome volunteers that are Veterans. Last year was my first Stuff The Sleigh and it was a lot of fun to, not only see how generous people in Cheyenne are but also, just listen to the Veterans tell stories back and forth.

The event kicks off Friday at 10 am and runs until 6 pm and will happen again on Saturday in the same time frame.

What Do I Donate?

They're accepting unwrapped toys and monetary donations at this event.

They will have a giant sleigh outside of Menards, right by the front doors. You won't be able to miss it. They'll stack and stack toys until it's full and then some. Last year, several people went into Menards to shop and came out with a shopping kart full of toys. It really was a great thing to see.

So, if you're feeling generous and want to help out a child that might not get a present this holiday season otherwise, swing by Menards Friday or Saturday and help out the gang as they try to make this holiday one to remember.

