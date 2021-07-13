A survey by the financial website Wallethub rates Wyoming as the third-slowest state in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only Arizona and Missouri were rated lower on the survey, which included the District of Columbia as well as all 50 states. Wyoming's neighbor, South Dakota, did much better, coming in number one in the survey in terms of the quickest recovery from the pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming did poorly on metrics related to COVID health in the survey, finishing 49th out of 51. Wyoming was 48th in terms of the percentage of the population that is vaccinated. Only Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama have lower vaccination rates.

The Cowboy State was also sub-par in terms of the economy and labor market, finishing 41 in that category. Wyoming was next-to-last in a measurement of real Gross Domestic Product compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Only Hawaii did worse in that category. However, Wyoming did very well in terms of its leisure and travel industry in the wake of the pandemic, finishing second in the country in that metric.

The survey looked at a total of 19 different metrics, ranging from vaccination rates to various economic categories.

Below are the top ten and bottom ten states in COVID-Recovery according to the Wallethub survey:

Recovering the Quickest Recovering the Slowest 1. South Dakota 42. West Virginia 2. Iowa 43. Oklahoma 3. Maine 44. Texas 4. Nebraska 45. Florida 5. Vermont 46. Louisiana 6. Connecticut 47. Arkansas 7. New Hampshire 48. Nevada 8. Alaska 49. Wyoming 9. Idaho 50. Arizona 10. Delaware 51. Missouri

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on July 12.

You can see the entire survey and its results here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State