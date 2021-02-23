The 'fried chicken sandwich wars' have continued into 2021 as restaurants have continued to release their own chicken sandwiches hoping to have the next best thing, and now, Taco Bell is releasing their own, or at least their version of a chicken 'sandwich', which is actually a taco for them.

Chick-fil-a and Popeye's have had even more competitors jump in the ring to own the title of the best chicken sandwich as if it were a WrestleMania event. KFC has come out with their new version. McDonald's revamped their new chicken sandwich, which comes out today (February 24th). Even Burger King has announced they will release a new chicken sandwich later this year. But now, Taco Bell has announced plans for a 'Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco'.

Obviously, when you think Taco Bell, you don't think of the word 'sandwich' for any menu item they have, so naturally, they included it with their own version of a sandwich, which is basically a taco.

The fried chicken breast is wrapped in a fluffy flatbread, with chipotle sauce. That actually sounds really good! Not to mention, you can always add any of their sauces to it if you think that sounds too bland.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will start out being served in markets such as Nashville, TN, and Charlotte, NC on March 11th before being launched nationwide, as is pretty typical for brand new menu items at Taco Bell. The item will sell there for $2.49 each. The nationwide rollout for the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is being planned for later this year so it's only a matter of time before you can snag one at your local Cheyenne Taco Bell.

The chicken sandwich wars are continuing to heat up. Next, I'm guessing that national pizza chains will start serving their own chicken sandwiches. That seems to be the way things are going at this rate. People just seem to love a good chicken sandwich! Can you blame 'em?