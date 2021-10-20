5 Taylor Sheridan Movies ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Love

Yellowstone fans have been impatiently waiting for Season 4 of the hit show to begin, but they can still get their fill of the kind of action and drama that makes the series so great. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has actually written and directed a number of high-profile movies that will give fans of the show the fix they need.

Sheridan writes and often directs Yellowstone, but he was actually an actor for most of his career; in fact, he began screenwriting when he was in his forties after years of roles in shows including Walker, Texas Ranger, Veronica Mars and, most notably, Sons of Anarchy.

His first credit as a director came in 2011 with a low-budget horror film titled Vile, but Sheridan does not consider that his directorial debut, citing his participation as a favor for a friend. He made his screenwriting debut with 2015's Sicario, which explored the ongoing battle at the U.S./Mexico border between Mexican drug cartels and the DEA.

That movie earned widespread acclaim, and it launched Sheridan into a second act in his career that has seen him write, direct and develop his own material across both film and television projects. His work varies in subject matter, but all of it features the tight pacing and dialogue that has become his hallmark.

Read on for a selection of Taylor Sheridan's movies, and decide for yourself which one(s) might best satisfy your thirst for Yellowstone.

Sicario (2015)

Sheridan landed his first principal credit as a screenwriter with Sicario in 2015. The film stars Emily Blunt, Benicio del Torro and Josh Brolin, and it follows a young, idealistic FBI agent who is enlisted by a government task force to bring down the leader of a powerful and brutal Mexican drug cartel. The more she sees, the less she is certain about the perceived differences between the two sides.

Sicario earned just under $85 million against a budget of $30 million during its theatrical release, and it earned Academy Awards nominations in the categories of Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Sound Editing at the 88th Academy Awards. It also earned BAFTA nominations for Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Music.

Hell or High Water (2016)

Sheridan followed that up with an even more acclaimed film that was a big box-office success. Hell or High Water starred Chris Pine and Ben Foster as a pair of brothers who commit a string of bank robberies in Texas to try to pay off a predatory reverse mortgage that they took against their family home when their mother was terminally ill. Jeff Bridges stars as the Texas Ranger who is chasing them, and Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone's Chief Thomas Rainwater) plays his partner.

Hell or High Water earned $37.9 million against a budget of just $12 million, and it earned an onslaught of critical praise. Hell or High Water was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Bridges), Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. The film also earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Bridges and Best Screenplay.

Wind River (2017)

Wind River was the first film that Sheridan both wrote and directed, and it's probably the one of his films that Yellowstone fans would gravitate toward the most naturally. It stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as a pair of investigators looking into the death of a young indigenous woman who lived on the Wind River reservation in Wyoming. It mines some of the same broad themes as Yellowstone, and it also features Kelsey Chow Asbille — who plays Monica Dutton on Yellowstone — as Natalie Hanson, the girl who dies. Gil Birmingham plays her father, Martin Hanson. Other future Yellowstone actors who appear in Wind River include Hugh Dillon, Ian Bohen, Martin Sensmeier and James Jordan.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is the sequel to Sicario, which Sheridan once again wrote. Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Donovan and Raoul Trujillo reprise their roles, while Isabela Moner, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener join the cast. The plot centers on an attempt by the United States government to incite increased conflict among the Mexican drug cartels.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado earned more than $75 million against a budget of $35-45 million, and while it did not draw the kind of acclaim as some of Sheridan's other films, it was still largely well-reviewed.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Sheridan's most recent film is Those Who Wish Me Dead. Angelina Jolie stars in the film alongside Finn Little, who has been announced to join the cast of Yellowstone in its upcoming Season 4. Little plays a boy who witnesses his father being murdered, and Jolie plays a firejumper who goes on the run with him when hitmen begin to chase him.

Sheridan co-wrote and directed the film, which opened in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously due to the pandemic, and while it has not yet had the same impact as some of Sheridan's other works, it introduced fans to Little, who is set to play Carter in the upcoming season of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone has become the most-watched show on cable television since it debuted in 2018. Its success has spawned two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but few details are available. More interesting to country music fans is 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-grandparents.

1883 follows their family as they head West on a difficult trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the ranch that serves as the setting for the original show. The show also stars Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton will appear in a guest role.

The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.