Thank YOU For Donating to Teacher Locker!

Credit: Canva PRO

We knew we can count on you, Laramie!

A few weeks ago, we asked Laramie to partner with us (Y95 Country, Laramie Live, and KOWB1290) to help stock the Teacher Locker and give Laramie teacher's a helping hand.

This morning, we dropped off 3, 50-gallon drums of donated supplies (Kleenex, binders, paper, hand sanitizer, glue, glue sticks, pencils, pens, folders, markers, crayons, etc) to Albany County School District 1.

 

Photo, Left to Right:

  • Jared Newland - Townsquare Media
  • Ryan Claxton - Premier Bone & Joint Centers
  • Joe Hedley - Laramie GM Auto Center
  • Randy Wilkison - ACSD1 Director of Maintenance & Operations
  • Debbie Fisher - ACSD1 Assistant Superintendent
  • Denise Deem - StagePoint Federal Credit Union
  • Leslie Hill - Townsquare Media
  • Jeff Lewis – ACSD1 Director of Student Services

 

Thank you so much to the community, and the drop-off locations for your generosity!

And teachers, thank you for all you do! Let's have a great school year ahead!

