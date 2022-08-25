Thank YOU For Donating to Teacher Locker!
We knew we can count on you, Laramie!
A few weeks ago, we asked Laramie to partner with us (Y95 Country, Laramie Live, and KOWB1290) to help stock the Teacher Locker and give Laramie teacher's a helping hand.
This morning, we dropped off 3, 50-gallon drums of donated supplies (Kleenex, binders, paper, hand sanitizer, glue, glue sticks, pencils, pens, folders, markers, crayons, etc) to Albany County School District 1.
Photo, Left to Right:
- Jared Newland - Townsquare Media
- Ryan Claxton - Premier Bone & Joint Centers
- Joe Hedley - Laramie GM Auto Center
- Randy Wilkison - ACSD1 Director of Maintenance & Operations
- Debbie Fisher - ACSD1 Assistant Superintendent
- Denise Deem - StagePoint Federal Credit Union
- Leslie Hill - Townsquare Media
- Jeff Lewis – ACSD1 Director of Student Services
Thank you so much to the community, and the drop-off locations for your generosity!
And teachers, thank you for all you do! Let's have a great school year ahead!