‘The Voice': Lana Scott’s ‘Humble and Kind’ Was What Blake Shelton Wanted, But Was It Enough?

It's safe to say Blake Shelton is all-in on Lana Scott, the only remaining country contestant on The Voice this season. The 28-year-old chose to sing Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind" during the live Top 13 show on Monday (Nov. 15). She dedicated it to her father.

It remains to be seen if her performance of a song that doesn't call for much in the way of vocal calisthenics was enough to move her along to a new week. Before the performance, Shelton asked her to dig into the emotion of the 2016 country No. 1, and afterward praised her performance. Several singers had a good night, however.

Scott has been saved twice already by her coach. Shelton chose to keep her after she lost in the Battle Rounds, and then again after she didn't get enough audience votes during the Top 20 live rounds. It's easy to see his faith in her talent, but the eight-time winner also knows that being the only one country fans will vote for can clear the path for someone to get to the finals, if not win it all.

TV Line reviewed each performance from Monday's episode, giving Scott a B- for her performance of "Humble and Kind." That's the worst grade of Shelton's three singers — Wendy Moten scored an A — but still better than others, like Ryleigh Plank (grade: D), Hailey Mia (grade: C) and Holly Forbes (grade: C). Girl Named Tom's version of "Dust in the Wind" scored an A+

Lori McKenna wrote "Humble and Kind" and recorded her own version after McGraw found success with the song as the second single from his Damn Country Music album. It remains his last Country Airplay No. 1. The Voice returns to NBC on Tuesday night (Nov. 16) for the results show.