18-Year-Old Dies After Being Ejected in Icy I-80 Crash in Wyoming

An Idaho teen is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 in Rawlins Friday morning.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. near milepost 212.8.

The patrol says the driver of an eastbound pickup was crossing an icy bridge deck when they lost control of the pickup and rolled it multiple times.

Get our free mobile app

Both the driver and their passenger, 18-year-old Bayron Amaya Torres, were ejected during the rollover.

The two were taken to the hospital where Torres died from his injuries.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.