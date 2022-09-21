THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park

Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you.

What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?

Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday, September 23, at 7:30 pm at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park for a movie in the park.

Bring blankets, and warm clothing and enjoy a FREE movie for the whole community!

If you have not watched or even heard of the movie, here's a little summary:

Inside Out is a 2015 American animation film directed by Pete Docter. The movie is about 11-year-old Riley who is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco, her emotions - Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness - conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house, and school.

Bring all of your friends and family for a fun time. Bring some fun snacks too. Ideas? Maybe some ice cream or fries or pizza! What a fun way to spend Friday night, don't you think?