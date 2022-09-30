We've made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. This one is going to say goodbye to September and hello to October as a fun changing of the guard. Cheyenne is loaded with fun events this weekend and the entire month of October. We'll have non-stop fun to the New Year, so hold on to your hats. Let's Go!

Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents Little Shop Of Horrors

Suddenly Seymour will be ringing in the air yet again this weekend as the Cheyenne Little Theatre puts on another weekend performance of Little Shop Of Horrors at The Atlas Theater. I can't imagine a better place to watch this show.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewery

Scott Rupe will perform tonight at Black Tooth from 6 PM to 9 PM. Grab a locally brewed beer and wind down with some tunes.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

7 PM to 9 PM at the Executive Lounge at the Office Bar & Grill will kick off your weekend with live music, cocktails, food, and more. Bruce Simmerman will be performing from 7 PM to 9 PM.

Nightmare On 17th Street

Support the Knights Of Pythias as they are looking to scare the community with Nightmare On 17th Street. This event is for local charities and it's a spooky good time. The fun kicks off tonight.

Ghost Fright-Seeing Tours

Hands down, one of my favorite events every year. Check out the spooky tales and haunted history of Cheyenne while safely on one of the trolleys in Downtown Cheyenne. The fun kicks off tonight.

Cheyenne Farmers Market

There are only two Farmer's Markets left for the season before we shift to winter. This is the perfect time to grab some pumpkins and other fall decorations.

Oktoberfestathon

Freedom's Edge Brewing Company and the Cheyenne Running Club are teaming up for their Oktoberfestathon. This should be a fun event with running, stein hoisting, kid's activities, and more.

Cheyenne Cruise Night

Let's keep cruising on Saturdays. The cruisers are raising money this week for Unaccompanied Students Iniative.

