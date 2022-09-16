THIS WEEKEND In Laramie
It's getting chillier and chillier. Do you feel Fall coming? Why do I already miss Summer? But the weather is still pretty great, so go out and have some fun!
Friday, Sept 16
Science Initiative Building Grand Opening & STEM Carnival
Celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Science Initiative Building and join the inaugural STEM Carnival!
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: 9th & Lewis
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Bella Blu Grand Opening
Grand Opening for Bella Blu. Home interior goods, eco-friendly and sustainable products, and personalized gifting.
- When:10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 308 S 3rd Street, Unit C
- More Information: Click Here
Afternoon Jazz with Pete the Pianist
Join us at the 7220 Lounge before the UW Airforce game for food, and drinks, and see Pete the Pianist perform live at their Pre-Game Party!
- When: 2:30 p.m
- Where: 7220 Lounge (204 S. 30th St.)
- More Information: Click Here
Stereo Ontario at the Ruffed Up Duck
Join us for a concert by Stereo Ontario! A psychedelic rock band from Colorado Springs.
- When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- More Information: Click Here
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market
Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.
- When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
Tris Munsick and the Innocents at the UW Tailgate
Join us for a great show before the UW Football game! Go Pokes!
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Corner of 22nd St and Willett St
- More Information: Click Here
Laramie Mural Project Walking Tour
This one will be a walking and biking tour that covers the Laramie Mural Project's murals.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 106 Grand Ave
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Author Talk with Kate Messner
Kate Messner is a New York Times best-selling author, known for her Over and Under series as well as her History Smashers series.
- When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 310 S 8th St
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
UW Cowboy Football vs. Air Force
Join us as we support the UW Cowboys!
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 222 N. 22nd Street
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, September 17
Birding Trip - Laramie's Birding Hotspots
Join us for a fun birding excursion!
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 455 N 15th St
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Higher Ground Fair (Saturday & Sunday)
Join us to learn about your rural Rocky Mountain living dreams!
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 975 Snowy Range Rd.
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
RM's 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament
Join us for a fundraising Cornhole Tournament!
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 18th St. and Sheridan St.
- Registration: $30/team
- More Information: Click Here
I-80 Underpass Artwork Opening
Join us in celebrating the upcoming public work by our visiting artist Cheryl Hochberg!
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 500 W Garfield Street
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Sunday, September 18
Meet the Mural Artist: Jodie Herrera
Join us to meet the artist of another vibrant and beautiful mural in Laramie!
- When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: 307 S. 2nd Street
- More Information: Click Here
Music at the Ruffed Up Duck
Join us for music from David Miner, Charlie J Memphis, Shawn Hess, Steven Huntley
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- More Information: Click Here