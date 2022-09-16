THIS WEEKEND In Laramie

It's getting chillier and chillier. Do you feel Fall coming? Why do I already miss Summer? But the weather is still pretty great, so go out and have some fun!

Friday, Sept 16

Science Initiative Building Grand Opening & STEM Carnival

Celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Science Initiative Building and join the inaugural STEM Carnival!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More Information: Click Here

Bella Blu Grand Opening

Grand Opening for Bella Blu. Home interior goods, eco-friendly and sustainable products, and personalized gifting.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More Information: Click Here

Afternoon Jazz with Pete the Pianist

Join us at the 7220 Lounge before the UW Airforce game for food, and drinks, and see Pete the Pianist perform live at their Pre-Game Party!

When: 2:30 p.m

More Information: Click Here

Stereo Ontario at the Ruffed Up Duck

Join us for a concert by Stereo Ontario! A psychedelic rock band from Colorado Springs.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More Information: Click Here

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More Information: Click Here

Tris Munsick and the Innocents at the UW Tailgate

Join us for a great show before the UW Football game! Go Pokes!

When: 3 p.m.

More Information: Click Here

Laramie Mural Project Walking Tour

This one will be a walking and biking tour that covers the Laramie Mural Project's murals.

When: 5:30 p.m.

106 Grand Ave Cost: FREE

More Information: Click Here

Author Talk with Kate Messner

Kate Messner is a New York Times best-selling author, known for her Over and Under series as well as her History Smashers series.

When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

310 S 8th St Cost: FREE

More Information: Click Here

UW Cowboy Football vs. Air Force

Join us as we support the UW Cowboys!

When: 6 p.m.

More Information: Click Here

Saturday, September 17

Birding Trip - Laramie's Birding Hotspots

Join us for a fun birding excursion!

When: 8 a.m.

More Information: Click Here

Higher Ground Fair (Saturday & Sunday)

Join us to learn about your rural Rocky Mountain living dreams!

When: 9 a.m.

More Information: Click Here

RM's 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament

Join us for a fundraising Cornhole Tournament!

When: 9 a.m.

More Information: Click Here

I-80 Underpass Artwork Opening

Join us in celebrating the upcoming public work by our visiting artist Cheryl Hochberg!

When: 10 a.m.

500 W Garfield Street Cost: FREE

More Information: Click Here

Sunday, September 18

Meet the Mural Artist: Jodie Herrera

Join us to meet the artist of another vibrant and beautiful mural in Laramie!

When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More Information: Click Here

Music at the Ruffed Up Duck

Join us for music from David Miner, Charlie J Memphis, Shawn Hess, Steven Huntley

When: 6 p.m.

More Information: Click Here