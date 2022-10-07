This Weekend in Laramie; Farmer’s Market Withdrawal Week
Is it just me or is it weird not seeing the farmer's market on here anymore? Ah, I miss it already! I hope everyone got all that they needed last week! We still have a bunch of fun things going on in Laramie this weekend!
Friday, October 7
Mountain Film
Join us for some incredibly breathtaking films!
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
UW Art Museum Fall Opening
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is hosting its annual fall opening!
- When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Art Museum (2111 E. Willett Dr.)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Daikaiju Musically Attacks Wyoming (Tour)
Join us for Daikaiju returns to Wyoming to face-off De Gringos Y Gremmies and Spangler!
- When: 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- Cost: $10 at the door
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, October 8
Red Sand Project and Resource Fair
Come join us for a community resource fair and a Red Sand Project art project!
- When:10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Where: Wyoming Women's History House (317 S. 2nd St.)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
13th Annual Kids Pumpkin Walk
Join us for this fall family fun event!
- When: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
975 Snowy Range Rd.
- Cost: $3/adult, 17 and under are free
- More Information: Click Here
WesternAF Showcase
Western AF is proud to announce the first-ever Western AF Showcase!
- When: 6:30 PM to 12:00 AM
- Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
- Cost: $35/ticket
- More Information: Click Here
Boos & Q's: A Spooktacular Trivia & Game Night
Join us for a Halloween fundraiser sponsored by UniWyo Credit Union to benefit the Albany County Public Library Foundation!
- When: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Where: 310 S. 8th St.
- Cost: In-person: $50/person & Online (Trivia Only): $20/person
- More Information: Click Here
WYO-Sing!
UW Choirs present a showcase performance of UW Collegiate Chorale, Bel Canto, Singing Statesmen, Laramie Civic Chorus, and Happy Jacks!
- When: 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts
- Cost: $12/general, $8/seniors, $6 students
- More Information: Click Here
Sunday, October 9
Willy Tea Taylor Live at the Ruffed Up Duck
Join us for some great live music from Willy Tea Taylor!
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- More Information: Click Here