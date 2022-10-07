This Weekend in Laramie; Farmer’s Market Withdrawal Week

Is it just me or is it weird not seeing the farmer's market on here anymore? Ah, I miss it already! I hope everyone got all that they needed last week! We still have a bunch of fun things going on in Laramie this weekend!

Friday, October 7

Mountain Film

Join us for some incredibly breathtaking films!

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)

Cost: FREE



UW Art Museum Fall Opening

The University of Wyoming Art Museum is hosting its annual fall opening!

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: University of Wyoming Art Museum (2111 E. Willett Dr.)

Cost: FREE



Daikaiju Musically Attacks Wyoming (Tour)

Join us for Daikaiju returns to Wyoming to face-off De Gringos Y Gremmies and Spangler!

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)

Cost: $10 at the door



Saturday, October 8

Red Sand Project and Resource Fair

Come join us for a community resource fair and a Red Sand Project art project!

When: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Where: Wyoming Women's History House (317 S. 2nd St.)

Cost: Varies



13th Annual Kids Pumpkin Walk

Join us for this fall family fun event!

When: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site

975 Snowy Range Rd.

975 Snowy Range Rd.
Cost: $3/adult, 17 and under are free



WesternAF Showcase

Western AF is proud to announce the first-ever Western AF Showcase!

When: 6:30 PM to 12:00 AM

Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)

Cost: $35/ticket



Boos & Q's: A Spooktacular Trivia & Game Night

Join us for a Halloween fundraiser sponsored by UniWyo Credit Union to benefit the Albany County Public Library Foundation!

When: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Where: 310 S. 8th St.

Cost: In-person: $50/person & Online (Trivia Only): $20/person



WYO-Sing!

UW Choirs present a showcase performance of UW Collegiate Chorale, Bel Canto, Singing Statesmen, Laramie Civic Chorus, and Happy Jacks!

When: 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts

Cost: $12/general, $8/seniors, $6 students



Sunday, October 9

Willy Tea Taylor Live at the Ruffed Up Duck

Join us for some great live music from Willy Tea Taylor!

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)

