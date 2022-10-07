This Weekend in Laramie; Farmer&#8217;s Market Withdrawal Week

This Weekend in Laramie; Farmer’s Market Withdrawal Week

Townsquare Media, Adlynn & Canva

Is it just me or is it weird not seeing the farmer's market on here anymore? Ah, I miss it already! I hope everyone got all that they needed last week! We still have a bunch of fun things going on in Laramie this weekend!

Friday, October 7

Mountain Film

Join us for some incredibly breathtaking films!

  • When: 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click Here

UW Art Museum Fall Opening

The University of Wyoming Art Museum is hosting its annual fall opening!

  • When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: University of Wyoming Art Museum (2111 E. Willett Dr.)
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click Here

Daikaiju Musically Attacks Wyoming (Tour)

Join us for Daikaiju returns to Wyoming to face-off De Gringos Y Gremmies and Spangler!

  • When: 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
  • Cost: $10 at the door
  • More Information: Click Here

Saturday, October 8

Red Sand Project and Resource Fair

Come join us for a community resource fair and a Red Sand Project art project!

  • When:10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
  • Where: Wyoming Women's History House (317 S. 2nd St.)
  • Cost: Varies
  • More Information: Click Here

13th Annual Kids Pumpkin Walk

Join us for this fall family fun event!

  • When: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
  • Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
    975 Snowy Range Rd.
  • Cost: $3/adult, 17 and under are free
  • More Information: Click Here

WesternAF Showcase

Western AF is proud to announce the first-ever Western AF Showcase!

  • When: 6:30 PM to 12:00 AM
  • Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
  • Cost: $35/ticket
  • More Information: Click Here

Boos & Q's: A Spooktacular Trivia & Game Night

Join us for a Halloween fundraiser sponsored by UniWyo Credit Union to benefit the Albany County Public Library Foundation!

  • When: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
  • Where: 310 S. 8th St.
  • Cost: In-person: $50/person & Online (Trivia Only): $20/person
  • More Information: Click Here

WYO-Sing!

UW Choirs present a showcase performance of UW Collegiate Chorale, Bel Canto, Singing Statesmen, Laramie Civic Chorus, and Happy Jacks!

  • When: 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
  • Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts
  • Cost: $12/general, $8/seniors, $6 students
  • More Information: Click Here

Sunday, October 9

 

Willy Tea Taylor Live at the Ruffed Up Duck

Join us for some great live music from Willy Tea Taylor!

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
  • More Information: Click Here

Take a Look Inside 2nd Street Deli

Did you hear the awesome news? 2nd Street Deli which was once Jeffrey's Bistro is NOW OPEN!
Categories: Features
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Y95 Country