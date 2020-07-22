Wyoming’s Valladay and Cryder Chosen Preseason All-Mountain West

Wyoming junior running back Xazavian Valladay and junior center Keegan Cryder were selected to the 2020 Mountain West Preseason All-Conference football team on Wednesday.

Valladay was a First Team All-MW in 2019, while Cryder was named to the Second Team. The two helped Wyoming to an 8-5 record last year and a victory in the Arizona Bowl.

Valladay led the conference in rushing with 1,265 yards. He also led the MW in all-purpose yards. As a sophomore, Valladay had seven games where he ran for 100 yards or more and twice went over 200 yards. He’s on the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List, an award that’s given annually to the top running back in college football.

Cryder helped Wyoming to the second-best rushing attack in the Mountain West at nearly 215 yards per game last season. He anchored a unit that paved the way for four different Cowboys to run for 100 yards or more in a game last season. Wyoming had a record 12, 100-yard rushing performances. Cryder is on the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List. That honor is bestowed upon the best interior lineman on offense or defense each year in college football.

The Cowboys are one of six teams in the conference with at least two players on the Preseason All-MW team. Voting for this year’s preseason all-conference team was done by media members who cover the Mountain West.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app