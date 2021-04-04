52 UW football players earn academic honors

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference announced its 2020 Fall Academic All-Mountain West team on Friday. This year, the only Mountain West sponsored sport that competed in the fall season was football.

A total of 52 Wyoming Football student-athletes were named to the 2020 team.

The other traditional fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will be honored as part of the Winter and Spring Academic All-MW team later this year.

Among some of the majors Wyoming’s 52 football honorees are pursuing are:

∙Sixteen business majors, including six finance majors, four management majors, four undeclared business majors, one marketing major and one economics major

∙Seven kinesiology and health promotion majors

∙Five engineering majors

∙Three education majors

∙Two political science majors

∙Three communication majors and

∙One criminal justice major

And at the graduate level, there were:

∙Two public administration majors and

∙One master of business administration major

“This group of student-athletes should be extremely proud of their achievement this year,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “With all the challenges facing them due to changing academic schedules, changing practice schedules and changing competition schedules because of COVID, these young men were able to maintain their focus and continue to achieve at a high level academically. I want to congratulate each of them for this accomplishment.”

To earn Academic All-Mountain West honors a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution and have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 or better.

The Mountain West also names an Academic All-Conference Team for winter and spring sports that will be released later in the year.

University of Wyoming student-athletes to earn Fall 2020 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors:

Alphonzo Andrews Jr., Redshirt Freshman, American Studies

Blayne Baker, Sophomore, Elementary Education

Gavin Beerup, Freshman, Exploratory Studies

Latrell Bible, Redshirt Freshman, Finance

Brady Bohlinger, Freshman, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Akili Bonner, Redshirt Freshman, Exploratory Studies

Justis Borton, Senior, Criminal Justice

Jack Boyer, Sophomore, Management

Joseph Braasch, Freshman, Exploratory Studies

Brett Brenton, Sophomore, Finance

Jeff Burroughs, Graduate, MBA

Parker Christensen, Redshirt Freshman, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Claude Cole, Sophomore, American Studies

Buck Coors, Freshman, Finance

Frank Crum, Sophomore, Finance

Keegan Cryder, Junior, Civil Engineering

Taylor Dodd, Junior, Management

Caleb Driskill, Freshman, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Ayden Eberhardt, Senior, Communication

Tom Erwin, Freshman, Health Science

Ralph Fawaz, Freshman, Management

Maeson Gallegos, Sophomore, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Hank Gibbs, Freshman, Business Economics

Luke Glassock, Redshirt Freshman, Construction Management

Keonte Glinton, Redshirt Freshman, American Studies/Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Blake Harrington, Sophomore, Accounting/Finance

Kohl Herbolsheimer, Freshman, Exploratory Studies

Chance Hofer, Sophomore, Secondary Education Math/Mathematics

John Hoyland, Freshman, Mechanical Engineering

Devin Jennings, Redshirt Freshman, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Brennan Kutterer, Junior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Teagan Liufau, Sophomore, Family and Consumer Sciences

Jack Lookabaugh, Redshirt Freshman, Communication

Marco Machado, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering

Jackson Marcotte, Sophomore, Political Science

Ryan Marquez, Sophomore, Marketing

Max Mazurie, Freshman, Petroleum Engineering

Nick Miles, Freshman, Business

Skyler Miller, Graduate, Public Administration

Jahmari Moore, Senior, Secondary Education Social Studies/Political Science

Chad Muma, Junior, Mechanical Engineering

Jaylen Pate, Redshirt Freshman, Political Science

Will Pelissier, Freshman, Business

Ray Rabou, Sophomore, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Gavin Rush, Junior, Health Services Administration

Connor Shay, Freshman, Communication

Trey Smith, Graduate, Public Administration

Brent VanderVeen, Freshman, Exploratory Studies

Zach Watts, Sophomore, Management

Treyton Welch, Sophomore, Business

Isaac White, Freshman, Business

Wyatt Wieland, Sophomore, Finance

