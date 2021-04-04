52 UW football players earn academic honors
LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference announced its 2020 Fall Academic All-Mountain West team on Friday. This year, the only Mountain West sponsored sport that competed in the fall season was football.
A total of 52 Wyoming Football student-athletes were named to the 2020 team.
The other traditional fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will be honored as part of the Winter and Spring Academic All-MW team later this year.
Among some of the majors Wyoming’s 52 football honorees are pursuing are:
∙Sixteen business majors, including six finance majors, four management majors, four undeclared business majors, one marketing major and one economics major
∙Seven kinesiology and health promotion majors
∙Five engineering majors
∙Three education majors
∙Two political science majors
∙Three communication majors and
∙One criminal justice major
And at the graduate level, there were:
∙Two public administration majors and
∙One master of business administration major
“This group of student-athletes should be extremely proud of their achievement this year,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “With all the challenges facing them due to changing academic schedules, changing practice schedules and changing competition schedules because of COVID, these young men were able to maintain their focus and continue to achieve at a high level academically. I want to congratulate each of them for this accomplishment.”
To earn Academic All-Mountain West honors a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution and have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 or better.
The Mountain West also names an Academic All-Conference Team for winter and spring sports that will be released later in the year.
University of Wyoming student-athletes to earn Fall 2020 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors:
Alphonzo Andrews Jr., Redshirt Freshman, American Studies
Blayne Baker, Sophomore, Elementary Education
Gavin Beerup, Freshman, Exploratory Studies
Latrell Bible, Redshirt Freshman, Finance
Brady Bohlinger, Freshman, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Akili Bonner, Redshirt Freshman, Exploratory Studies
Justis Borton, Senior, Criminal Justice
Jack Boyer, Sophomore, Management
Joseph Braasch, Freshman, Exploratory Studies
Brett Brenton, Sophomore, Finance
Jeff Burroughs, Graduate, MBA
Parker Christensen, Redshirt Freshman, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Claude Cole, Sophomore, American Studies
Buck Coors, Freshman, Finance
Frank Crum, Sophomore, Finance
Keegan Cryder, Junior, Civil Engineering
Taylor Dodd, Junior, Management
Caleb Driskill, Freshman, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Ayden Eberhardt, Senior, Communication
Tom Erwin, Freshman, Health Science
Ralph Fawaz, Freshman, Management
Maeson Gallegos, Sophomore, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Hank Gibbs, Freshman, Business Economics
Luke Glassock, Redshirt Freshman, Construction Management
Keonte Glinton, Redshirt Freshman, American Studies/Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Blake Harrington, Sophomore, Accounting/Finance
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Freshman, Exploratory Studies
Chance Hofer, Sophomore, Secondary Education Math/Mathematics
John Hoyland, Freshman, Mechanical Engineering
Devin Jennings, Redshirt Freshman, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Brennan Kutterer, Junior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Teagan Liufau, Sophomore, Family and Consumer Sciences
Jack Lookabaugh, Redshirt Freshman, Communication
Marco Machado, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering
Jackson Marcotte, Sophomore, Political Science
Ryan Marquez, Sophomore, Marketing
Max Mazurie, Freshman, Petroleum Engineering
Nick Miles, Freshman, Business
Skyler Miller, Graduate, Public Administration
Jahmari Moore, Senior, Secondary Education Social Studies/Political Science
Chad Muma, Junior, Mechanical Engineering
Jaylen Pate, Redshirt Freshman, Political Science
Will Pelissier, Freshman, Business
Ray Rabou, Sophomore, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Gavin Rush, Junior, Health Services Administration
Connor Shay, Freshman, Communication
Trey Smith, Graduate, Public Administration
Brent VanderVeen, Freshman, Exploratory Studies
Zach Watts, Sophomore, Management
Treyton Welch, Sophomore, Business
Isaac White, Freshman, Business
Wyatt Wieland, Sophomore, Finance
