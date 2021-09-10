Tim McGraw took a break from the hustle and bustle of his busy career to pay a simple, pure tribute to his roots in country music. The country superstar turned to social media to share a cover of George Strait's classic "You Look So Good in Love" that will have fans of both stars singing along.

McGraw posted the clip below via Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 9), performing the classic country waltz with no frills. He's seated on a stool, wearing jeans, a sleeveless shirt and a baseball cap as he delivers the lyrics over a simple backdrop of acoustic guitar.

"It's always a good day to sing some @georgestrait," McGraw writes to accompany the understated, yet commanding performance, which demonstrates how his voice has only gotten richer and his singing more evocative as years go by.

The performance elicited overwhelming praise from McGraw's followers.

"You could sing a menu and I would be enthralled," one user wrote, adding, "What a gift of a voice the good Lord gave you."

Others followed suit, praising McGraw's voice, his delivery and his choice of material.

McGraw has been exceptionally busy of late. He's been on the road for a sporadic series of live dates in 2021, and he and his wife, Faith Hill, have also been announced to star in an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff. 1883 is a prequel to the smash hit Paramount Network show in which McGraw and Hill play James and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandparents of John Dutton, Kevon Costner's character on Yellowstone.

1883 follows their family as they head West on a difficult trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the ranch that serves as the setting for the original show.

The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19 and air via Paramount+. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

