Weekend Poll: Laramie County School District #1 Mask Mandate

Laramie County School District#1 imposed an indoor face mask mandate this week for students and staff in the face of surging COVID-19 numbers in Laramie County.

The mandate followed a decision just prior to the start of the school year to recommend, but not mandate face mask usage in school.

The district at that time did mandate face masks on district buses, citing federal regulations for that rule. But the district school board, in a special Wednesday night meeting, decided conditions now merit an indoor mask mandate for both students and staff.

A letter the district sent to parents about the mask mandate included the following:

Laramie County remains in the high-risk, “red” category for community transmission based on the total new cases per 100,000 in the past week and the percentage of positive tests. Additionally, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is at capacity and is using other areas including the emergency room and pediatric floor to house COVID-19 patients.

Just as we have seen in the community, our district has experienced a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and an increase in student and staff quarantines. Since Aug. 18, almost 1,000 students and staff have been quarantined. Currently, more than 420 are in quarantine. Additionally, we have seen more than 180 positive cases since Aug. 18 and currently have more than 90 active positive cases.

So what do you think? Was the decision to impose the mask mandate justified by changing conditions?

Take our poll and give us your opinion!