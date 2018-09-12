Johnny Cash had an incredible list of hit songs that started with "Cry! Cry! Cry!" in 1955, but he was just getting started on a legendary career that's encapsulated in this list of the Top 10 Johnny Cash Songs.

The Man in Black was so diverse that he could sing serious folk-oriented songs about social issues ("The Ballad of Ira Hayes," "What Is Truth"), rockabilly infused country hits ("Get Rhythm," "Big River"), classic western story songs ("Don’t Take Your Guns to Town," "Ghost Riders In The Sky"), silly songs ("The One on the Right Is the One on the Left," "Flushed From the Bathroom of Your Heart"), and just about anything in between. This list of the Top 10 Johnny Cash Songs represents each era of his massive career.