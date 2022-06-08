Tornado Reported East Of Lusk, Sidney Neb. Gets Heavy Hail

Cheyenne and Laramie may not have gotten much in the way of severe weather on June 7, but the same can't be said for other areas of Wyoming as well as the Nebraska Panhandle.

The city of Sidney, Nebraska received several inches of hail Tuesday, with some areas looking like they had been hit by a blizzard rather than a hail storm.

Meanwhile, a brief tornado was reported about 15 miles east of Lusk, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service at around 2:30 p.m.

There were no reports of injury or damage from the twister.

Several other reports of funnel clouds in Wyoming and the Panhandle were received, but as of Wednesday morning, none of those were known to have touched down.

