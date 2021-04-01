Trucker Killed After Semis Collide, Explode on I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and equipment failure may be to blame for a deadly crash on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. near Rock Springs.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Justin Nzaramba, 25, of Aurora, Colorado, was headed west when his semi crossed the median and collided head-on with an eastbound semi being driven by Daniel J. Debeer, 33, of Ellsworth, Minnesota.

"The collision created a large explosion causing both commercial trucks to become engulfed in flames," said Beck.

Debeer was ejected and died at the scene, but, due to the extent of damage, it's unknown if he was buckled up. Nzaramba was wearing his seat belt and treated at the scene.

Debeer is the 22nd person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.