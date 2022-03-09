Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Kelsea Ballerini are among a new batch of celebrities looking for organizing help on the upcoming season of the Netflix series Get Organized With The Home Edit. The show follows expert home organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin as they help celebrities clean up their messy places. The result? Beautiful spaces that are fun and functional.

The two country stars will be featured in the show's upcoming second season, which will arrive on Netflix on April 1. According to the trailer, The Home Edit crew will be tackling Ballerini's tour bus. It's unclear which space they'll be helping Hubbard with.

Other celebrities who'll take part in this upcoming season include Drew Barrymore, Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Winnie Harlow, Kevin Hart, Lauren Conrad, Danielle Brooks and Topper Guild.

Reese Witherspoon serves as one of the executive producers of the series.

In addition to satisfying your organizational fantasies, Get Organized also shares the products they use in each episode. That means you, too, can put things in their proper place, just like Ballerini and Hubbard.

Ballerini was nominated for an ACM Award in 2022. Her collaboration with Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown," was up for Music Event of the Year, which ended up going to Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Ballerini is also in the middle of working on a new album.

Hubbard has been fairly quiet since he and FGL partner Brian Kelley decided to take a break from working together. A new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum devoted to their career opened in February and is slated to run through Jan. 1, 2023. Hubbard also joins Thomas Rhett and Russell Dickerson on a powerful new collaboration titled "Death Row," which was inspired by a "life-changing" visit the three artists made to death row inmates in Nashville.