Winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 10:25 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

The eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins have also been closed due to rolling closure.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

