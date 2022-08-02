University of Wyoming Names New AVP for Human Resources

University of Wyoming names Robert Link as the new associate vice president for human resources. Link, who has been the director of human resources at the University of Findlay (UF), Ohio, for nearly two decades, will assume his new post at UW on August 10.

The University of Wyoming Welcomes Robert Link

“I would like to thank the members of the search committee for their work in bringing a strong group of finalists for this position to campus, and we’re delighted that Bob is coming to lead this important office,” says Deputy Vice President for Budget and Finance Alex Kean, who oversees UW’s Department of Human Resources. “We’re confident he will lead the HR team to improve processes and service to all units of the university.”

Link holds a Master of Business Administration in organizational leadership from UF and a bachelor’s degree in business administration (marketing) from Butler University. He also has experience as a senior procurement analyst for Allstate Insurance Co.

“I am excited to be able to apply all that I have learned over my tenure at UF to this new and exciting opportunity,” Link says. “I look forward to engaging the campus and supporting the needs of the university community in any way that I can.”

