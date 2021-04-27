University of Wyoming Alumni Association Hosting Virtual 5K

The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) will be hosting the second annual Tracing Our Roots Virtual 5K for alumni and friends from June 18-20.

The success of last year’s event has created a new UWAA tradition to commemorate the association’s first meeting 126 years ago

On June 20, 1895, money was unavailable for decorations for UWAA’s first meeting. Therefore, two banquet organizers traveled to Laramie Springs to look for native flowers and came back with a buggy full of brown-eyed Susans. The alumni were so impressed with the brown and gold that they decided to select these as UW’s official school colors.

The Tracing Our Roots Virtual 5K is free, with donations being accepted and applied to the UWAA scholarship program.

Participants can register for the virtual 5K here through Thursday, June 17, at 5 pm. Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to download a printable participation bib.

Those who participate are asked to submit photos by using the hashtag #126UWAA5K and tagging the UWAA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.