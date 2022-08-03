Throughout the entire month of August, the Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium at the University of Wyoming will be having various programs to commemorate the five-year anniversary review of the eclipse of 2017 and NASA program Artemis.

“We’re excited to welcome students to UW and hope everyone has a chance to check out our programs,” says Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator. “The NASA program Artemis -- to return humans to the moon -- is slated to launch sometime this August, so our opening weekend will take a look at lunar exploration in our live talk and in film. The Great American Eclipse of 2017 will be nearly five years to the day, so come relive the fantastic experience Aug. 19.”

Video credit: CLEARSKIESTV

The planetarium’s summer schedule will continue in August with plenty of exciting programs for everyone to enjoy. Check out the schedule below!

CHECK OUT THE ACTIVITIES FOR AUGUST

All programs are approximately an hour in length. As time allows, a portion of the show also may focus on a live sky tour or supporting information related to the film’s topic.

Friday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m.: “Apollo to Artemis.” See the history of lunar exploration and learn about the newest efforts to get humanity back to the moon. Artemis 1 is preparing for a summer launch of the Orion capsule, without a crew, on a 25-day journey to the moon and back.

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2 p.m.: "Back to the Moon for Good," a full-dome movie. This film opens with the first era of space exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Viewers will learn what that era of landers and orbiters taught the world about the moon.

Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m.: "Liquid Sky: Women Who Rock," a music-based light show. The program will feature a custom playlist of music from artists such as Cyndi Lauper, The Cranberries, Florence and the Machine, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, and more in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.

Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.: "Dust, Light, Dust." Explores the science behind the formation of stars; the various forms they take; and the stellar graveyard, including white dwarfs, neutron stars, and black holes.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m.: "From Earth to the Universe," a full-dome movie. This journey of celestial discovery explores the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today's grandest telescopes.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.: "Wyoming Skies." The program provides an exploration of the stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers, and other celestial phenomena visible from Wyoming for the season.

Friday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.: "Great American Eclipse of 2017." Relive and celebrate the eclipse of 2017 that passed through Wyoming. The program will share full-dome images of the eclipse captured from the ground and air and explore the science of eclipses.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m.: "The Sun: Our Living Star," a full-dome movie. The sun consumes 600 million tons of hydrogen each second and is 500 times as massive as all of the planets combined. Viewers will discover the secrets of the sun and experience never-before-seen images of its violent surface in immersive full-dome format.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.: "Liquid Sky: Pop," a music-based light show. The program will feature a custom playlist of music from artists in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.

Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m.: "Aurorae: Dancing Lights." The program will discuss what causes the Aurora Borealis in the sky, where it occurs, and if other planets have aurorae.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 2 p.m.: "Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope," a full-dome movie. Learn the history of the telescope, from Galileo's modifications to a child's spyglass -- using two small pieces of glass -- to the launch of the NASA/European Space Agency Hubble Space Telescope and the future of astronomy.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m.: "Wyoming Skies." The program provides an exploration of the stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers, and other celestial phenomena visible from Wyoming for the season.

Ticket Price --

$5 general public

general public $3 students, senior citizens, veterans, first responders, & under 18

students, senior citizens, veterans, first responders, & under 18 Free, for children under 5

Reservations or pre-purchases are not required, and walk-ins are welcome.

You can get tickets online with a credit card, reserve by email or voicemail, or purchase at the start of the show. Cash or check is accepted at the door.

To pay for tickets with a credit card, go to https://www.uwyo.edu/uwplanetarium/ticket.aspx. For a group larger than six, email the planetarium for a private show at https://uwyo.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bKuqIynOn7gFK2F. Tickets for private shows are the same as the public programs.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis outside of designated ADA/wheelchair seating.

Haven't been to the planetarium?

It is in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building, at the University of Wyoming.

For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/physics/planetarium/schedule.html. or email them at planetarium@uwyo.edu