The University of Wyoming’s spring 2021 commencement ceremony will be conducted virtually in May.

The ceremony will air Saturday, May 15, at 10 am. It will include all colleges and degree levels.

However, there are other options for members of the spring 2021 graduating class.

First, they have the ability to return for a future spring or winter commencement ceremony, as well as UW repurposing its spring 2021 commencement budget to purchase and deliver keepsakes for graduates.