UW Prepares for the 2021 Spring Semester

The University of Wyoming is preparing for the January 21 start of the Spring 2021 Semester, and is reminding returning students that a limited contact period begins today, January 14, and will go until January 31.

This is part of their Spring Semester plan which was set up in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The semester will begin with two days of online-only instruction Thursday and Friday, January 21-22, and face-to-face classes will start Monday, January 25.

For students living on campus, the residence halls will open Tuesday, January 19, with students arriving on assigned arrival dates between then and Sunday, January 24. They will receive required COVID-19 testing at Crane Hall before they check in at the front desks of their assigned halls.

Students living off-campus should take a COVID-19 test before returning to in-person classes or activities on campus.

During the limited contact period, students are allowed to attend in-person classes, participate in work and worship engagements, and be outside.

As was the case during the fall semester, UW will continue measures throughout the spring to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Students not returning to campus at any time during the semester will not be required to participate, but they need to receive testing exemptions.

Undergraduate students who are part of the surveillance program will be tested twice per week; graduate students and employees will be tested once per week.

UW employees and students will continue to be expected to use the COVID Pass tool daily to self-screen for COVID-19-like symptoms.

The spring plan approved by the UW Board of Trustees calls for a semester that includes 10 weeks of in-person instruction, a three-day spring break, and five weeks of fully online classes to conclude the term.

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app