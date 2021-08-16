UW Releases More Information on Its Mask Mandate

The University of Wyoming has put out more information regarding the mask mandate for indoor spaces this fall semester.

Get our free mobile app

With some exceptions, masks are required inside most University of Wyoming buildings where 6-foot social distancing isn’t possible through at least September 20, under a policy that takes effect today (August 16).

This policy was implemented per the direction from the UW Board of Trustees, which last week voted to proceed with a traditional fall 2021 semester while taking steps to manage COVID-19.

Exceptions to the indoor mask requirement are as follows:

voluntary public events such as athletics and music, theater and dance performances

voluntary social events

private, by-invitation events that involve rental and/or use of UW spaces on campus

For classes where the ability to see speakers’ mouths is essential, faculty members do have the ability to seek exceptions to the masking policy as well.

Along with this, students and faculty who have medical conditions that make it difficult to wear a mask, are also able to seek exceptions.

Other parts of the fall semester plan approved by the trustees last week are:

strong encouragement and incentives for COVID vaccinations

a requirement for students and employees to be tested upon entry to the university

a mandatory education seminar on the virus

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found here, and it will be updated as information becomes available.