UW Student Wins $300 In Second Drawing For Reported Vaccines

A junior accounting major is the second winner of a $300 prize in a weekly drawing for University of Wyoming students who’ve reported being vaccinated for COVID-19.

The $300 cash prizes, as well as other prizes, will go out weekly until the sixth week of the fall semester Sept. 27.

Two winners of the grand prize, covering up to $4,500 in tuition and fees, will be drawn for the fall semester, one the week of Aug. 23, the other the week of Sept. 27.

Another student won a Dining Dollars card from UW Dining Services, valued at $100, in the second of the weekly drawings.

Get our free mobile app

While vaccinations are not required for UW students and employees, students should report their vaccinations once they’ve received them. This allows the university to track overall vaccination numbers.

The information is not being used for any other purpose, except to enter those who’ve reported their vaccinations into the drawings for prizes. The university’s privacy protocols are being followed.