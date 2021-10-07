UW Students Are Getting Some Free Transportation for Thanksgiving

The Wind River Transportation Authority will be providing a Thanksgiving bus for the University of Wyoming students to help ensure public safety for the holiday break.

According to County10, on Tuesday, November 23rd, at noon, a bus will leave the University of Wyoming Union to head for City Market in Rawlins before also making stops at the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Lander, as well the WYDOT in Riverton.

To help encourage travel safety, UW students can take advantage of the free service. As the service is based mainly in Fremont County, students from further destinations are encouraged to make arrangements for pickups at those spots for shorter commutes to their ultimate destination. In order to reserve a seat on the bus, students must call the Wind River Transit Authority at 307-856-7118 ahead of time. They have also posted about the announcement on their social media:

The bus has mapped out a return on Sunday, November 28th when it will pick up UW students for return trip from WYDOT in Riverton at 8 a.m., then off to Lander WYDOT for its next pickup of students, and then finally on to the Rawlins City Market where it is estimated to arrive at approximately 11 a.m. In a statement, the Wind River Transit Authority said:

The WRTA decided to provide the bus in response to several severe automobile accidents involving students during Thanksgiving trips. It is our pleasure to provide this needed service to the public.

During the holiday break, it's definitely a great way to encourage safe travel for students during that time. For all UW students looking for a free and safe ride, be sure to call and reserve your seat now!

