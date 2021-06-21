Cowboys, Cowgirls snag eighth-place finish at CNFR

CASPER -- Both University of Wyoming teams placed eighth in the final standings Saturday at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.

The Cowboys scored heavily Friday in the final performance and again in the short go the next night to compile 500 points. Clarendon College, of Clarendon, Texas, won the men’s national title, with 890 points; Panola College, of Carthage, Texas, was the runner-up, with 790 points; and third went to Casper College at 755.

The UW women tied for eighth place with Black Hills State University, of Spearfish, S.D., with 205 points each. Montana State University, located in Bozeman, Mont., took the team title, with 590 points; Southwestern Oklahoma State University, of Sayre, Okla., was the runner-up, with 432 points; and third went to Cochise College -- with campuses in Douglas and Sierra Vista, Ariz. -- at 403.

A pair of UW steer wrestlers paced the Cowboys in the CNFR’s short go round Saturday in the Ford Wyoming Center.

Teammates Chadron Coffield, from Yuma, Colo., and Seth Peterson, from Minot, N.D., went fourth and fifth, respectively, in the overall bulldogging standings to lead the five-member Cowboys team that reached the CNFR’s final round of the weeklong rodeo.

Peterson came from the sixth-seed position to move up one spot in the final round. The senior was good on his takedown of his steer but got hung up trying to turn him over, costing him a couple of seconds. He finished with an 8.1 for 32.1 on four head.

Coffield needed a four-second run to take the national lead as the No. 4 seed but also had just a bit of a struggle to turn his steer over. The senior had a 6.1 for a four-run time of 29.8. Both he and Peterson scored points for the team by placing among the top eight average winners.

As for the rest of the UW men:

-- Donny Proffit, of Kemmerer, was the night’s first rider out of the chutes and had his best ride of the week when he marked 80 points on Painted Coast to finish 11th in the average. He covered four head with 296 points. The sophomore came out determined to go for broke after suffering his worst ride of the week Friday night. He entered the short go securing the 12th and final spot after entering the CNFR as the nation’s top rider in accumulated points this past season.

-- Jase Staudt, of Nathrop, Colo., and his heeler partner, JC Flake, of Gillette College, had an 11.5 in team roping -- the third-best time of the night. They had a 6.5 but were saddled with a five-second penalty when Flake only caught one heel. They tied three steers during the four-round week and had an accumulated time of 27.4.

-- Garrett Uptain, from Craig, Colo., suffered his first no-time of the week in the saddle bronc competition when Poser tossed him just four seconds into his ride. The senior, who won the regional title this past season, entered the short go as the fourth seed with 221 points to finish ninth overall.

Two UW Cowgirls also competed in the short go:

-- Karson Bradley, from Big Piney, rode her horse cleanly around the cloverleaf pattern to stop the clock in 14.45 seconds to give her a four-run time of 57.71, placing her sixth in the average. The junior was the nation’s top barrel racer coming into Saturday’s final round.

-- Taylour Latham, of Roosevelt, Utah, finished her UW career in goat tying as the eighth-best goat tying competitor. She stopped the clock in 8.6 seconds, good enough to move up two spots when she entered the short go as the 10th seed. She had a four-round accumulated time of 30.6.

* University of Wyoming press release