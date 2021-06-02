Victor Jones reinstated, will rejoin team this summer

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said this spring Victor Jones still had some work to do this offseason if he wanted to get back in good graces and rejoin the Wyoming football program.

It appears the junior defensive lineman has done just that.

Bohl announced Wednesday that Jones is back with the team and will be in Laramie for summer workouts after being suspended indefinitely for violating team rules in late November.

"Victor Jones is currently in California," Bohl said in early April. "He is enrolled in classes, and he's taking them online at the university. We'll see how he does academically."

Jones, a Sacramento, Calif., native, played in the Cowboys first three games in 2020, tallying 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Jones, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 245 pounds, was a valuable asset last fall with the opt outs of tackles Claude Cole and Mario Mora, along with defensive ends Solomon Byrd and Davon Wells-Ross, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones played both defensive tackle and end for the Cowboys, who were also without Garrett Crall early in the season.

Bohl also announced Wednesday that redshirt freshman linebacker Shae Suiaunoa has also returned to full team activities for summer conditioning after missing spring practice. Mora, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle, will not return to the team in 2021, per Bohl.

Wyoming will also get a boost to its defensive front with the return of Ravontae Holt, who missed the Cowboys' final four games of 2020 with a torn ACL. Jordan Bertagnole, who registered 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks a year ago, missed spring practice with an undisclosed injury. He is also expected back this fall.

DeVonne Harris is atop the depth chart at defensive end opposite Crall after spring practice. Byrd and Teagan Liufau are currently slated as backups.