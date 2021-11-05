Walker Hayes will bring "Fancy Like" and his catalog of catchy, pop-friendly country songs to stages across America in 2022. The Fancy Like Tour begins Jan. 27 in Grand Rapids, Mich., with dates through April.

Tickets are now on sale at Hayes' website.

Mackenzie Porter, who currently has a Top 10 single called "Thinking 'Bout You" with Dustin Lynch, is going to open all but one concert on the tour. "Fancy Like" is closing in on the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

While Hayes has gone viral on social media and played numerous late-night television shows in recent weeks, he hasn't toured in nearly two full years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, he tells Taste of Country that the dance to "Fancy Like" was something of a pandemic exercise. To pass the time, he and his daughter Lela did several dances that were going viral on TikTok before finally sharing this one they created, put together in about 30 minutes.

"I feel like this song took off running and we just grabbed its back and we’re just flapping in the wind behind it right now," he says, talking to Taste of Country Nights. "I feel like as it peaks and kind of settles and we continue to put out new music, we’ll continue to process.”

In total, the Fancy Like Tour includes 19 concerts with multiple stops in Texas, Tennessee and Alabama, Hayes' home state. See a full list of dates below.

Walker Hayes' Fancy Like Tour Dates:

Jan. 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jan. 28 — Milwaukee, Wisc.

Jan. 29 — Saint Paul, Minn.

Feb. 3 — St. Louis, Mo.

Feb. 4 — Ames, Iowa

Feb. 5 — Omaha, Neb.

Feb. 17 — Mobile, Ala.

Feb. 18 — Jacksonville, Fla.

Feb. 19 — Birmingham, Ala.

March 3 — Austin, Texas

March 4 — Fort Worth, Texas

March 5 — Little Rock, Ark.

March 18 — Columbia, S.C.

March 24 — New York, N.Y.

March 25 — Roanoke, Va.

March 26 — Greensboro, N.C.

April 28 — Knoxville, Tenn.

April 29 — Nashville, Tenn.

April 30 — Louisville, Ky. (No Mackenzie Porter)