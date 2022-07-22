Welcome To CFD Weekend! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne.

We've made it to Cheyenne Frontier Days! While many of us may have different positions on our feelings about the 10-day rodeo, we can all agree that there are tons of events going on around Cheyenne with it being in town. From everything going on at CFD to parties around town, it's still a fun time to be in Cheyenne. If you're not feeling the rodeo, there's plenty FREE entertainment over the next 10 days to keep you interested. Just watch out for the tourists driving down the street in the wrong direction. I've seen that a couple of times this week already.

Cheyenne Little Theatre's Old Fashioned Melodrama

Something dastardly is going on at the Atlas Theater and I'm pretty sure we all need to go see what exactly is going on! The Old Fashioned Melodrama is a great tradition in Cheyenne every summer.

Fridays On The Plaza

The Josephines will take the stage tonight as the headliners for Fridays On The Plaza. They were here this week last year, but some unfortunate timing on thunderstorms shortened their set. They're back this year with(hopefully) more cooperative weather.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

CFD is back! There are tons of things going on at the CFD grounds the next 10 days from rodeos to night shows. Jason Aldean and Gabby Barrett kick off the night shows tonight and Dierks Bentley and Chancey Williams share the stage tomorrow. Parker McCollum will get help Sunday from Wyoming's own, Ian Munsick. All of this combined with rodeos and the midway will make for a great weekend.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewing

If you're looking for a little more laid-back atmosphere, Black Tooth has you covered. They'll have live music and great local craft beer on tap from 3 PM to 6 PM. Then, Saturday catch Scott Rupe from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

Brett Hendrix will be hitting the patio/Executive Lounge at the Office Bar & Grill tonight from 7 PM to 9 PM. Get great food and drinks while you kick back and start your weekend.

Live Music At The Outlaw Saloon

The Outlaw has a great tradition of getting great acts in for CFD's unofficial(official to most of us) after-party. This weekend, you can check out Adam Doleac tonight, Ned Ledoux tomorrow, and Randall King Sunda.

A secret code for locals during CFD to get away from all the traffic and congestion is Alf's Pub, they always have live music and more lined up during CFD. You can catch Up A Creek Without A Paddle today from 2 PM to 6 PM and Rusty Chapps today and tomorrow from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Western Ghost Stories With PHOG

The Paranormal Hunting And Observation Group in Cheyenne are doing a lecture at the Cheyenne Artist Guild about Western Ghost Stories.

Live Music At Blue Raven Brewery

Enjoy some local brews and live music during CFD with Cheyenne's newest brewery. Oh Like Wow will be performing tonight, then Reggae On The Frontier kicks off Saturday and even more live music!

