Wellington Sex Offender Named Larimer County Most Wanted

A 31-year old Wellington man who is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender has been named Larimer County's most wanted fugitive for this week.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Garret Lejeune is described as standing 6'3 and weighing 350 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. His last known address was on 3rd Street in Wellington.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.

Lejeune should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

