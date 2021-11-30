Police in Fort Collins are trying to find out who may have owned some children's clothing that was recently found in the possession of a sex offender who had allegedly failed to register as required by law.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page,

According to the post:

''Sidney Hines, 53, of Fort Collins was recently arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Hines is required by court order to complete this process as a result of his 2007 conviction for Aggravated Incest and Sex Assault on a Child - Position of Trust.

During the arrest, officers found a pair of children’s underwear in his possession. While not inherently illegal, this discovery raised concerns among investigators. The underwear, which don’t appear to be new, are “Justice” brand designed for tween/young teen girls. Police are working to determine where they came from.''

Assistant Fort Collins Police Chief Tim Doran called the discovery of the clothing in Hines' possession "a disturbing situation without a clear explanation."

Anyone who may have information on the case is being asked to call Cpl. Tessa Jakobsson at 970-221-6575.