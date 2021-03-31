What Is Wyoming’s Favorite Facial Hair Style?

Oh yeah, it's about to get REAL hairy. We're getting into a HAIRY situation. Ok, I'll stop. BUT, you can appreciate that one thing we can thank the pandemic for, we had plenty of time to get creative with facial hair and, well, our own hair. Mustaches and mullets have reigned supreme since the pandemic started and we had months of not having to see people. Real talk, though, what would you say is Wyoming's favorite facial hair? Never fear! The website Zippia has you covered. Here's how they figured out this hairy situation.

Using Google Trends, we determined what facial hair each state is displaying a disproportionate amount of. We examined just under 20 facial hair styles- ranging from the simple, classic beard and the more out there styles such as the questionable monkey tail. From there, we determined what facial hair is searched a disproportionately, high amount. For example, while Massachusetts wears all the facial hair the rest of the country does, the search interest in chin strap beard is excessively higher than the remaining states- making chin strap beards more popular in Massachusetts than anywhere else. Overall topic interest was selected when possible, covering image searches (for those looking for inspiration), maintenance advice, and other related searches. We looked at a full year of search volume, giving each state ample time to consider making poor grooming choices like a peculiar monkey tail beard or growing a quarantine beard.

Just putting this out there, Massachusetts is the chin strap beard of America. I won't apologize for that.

Taking a look around the Cowboy State, Colorado has the exact facial hair you would expect with a handlebar mustache being their facial hair of choice. Montana is all about the stupid monkey tail beard for some reason, while Utah and Idaho are just regular Joe mustache-wearing folks.

I know you can't wait to see what Wyoming chose, so I'll let you know it's not dumb like Colorado or Montana, we're just a regular beard-wearing crowd. I mean, it makes sense, I have a regular beard and most dudes I see in Wyoming have regular beards. Check out this map to see the whole country.

Via Zippia