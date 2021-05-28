We made it to the kick off party for Summer 2021. Congrats, welcome to the party. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you are in no shortage. Not only are there plenty of things to do, but the Open Contain Law is now in effect from 8am to 10pm. You could get a beer at Black Tooth and walk to dinner at the Metropolitan. What a great time to be alive.

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers At The Lincoln

Well, if you want to kick off your holiday weekend with some live music, this is you jam, pun intended. This should be an awesome show at my favorite venue in Cheyenne.



Charlesthefirst At The Chinook

Who doesn't want another weekend festival out at Terry Bison Ranch? AEG and Blue Pig Presents teamed up for this, so it should be an awesome time!

Grand Reopening Celebration At Chronicles Distilling

Don't forget Cheyenne's favorite distillery is back at it this weekend after the long Covid pause. Food for thought, they closed their taproom when we all first met Joe Exotic. Yeah, that was only a year ago.



Cheyenne Cruise Night Benefitting SafeHouse

Another weekend, another benefit from the awesome Cheyenne Cruise Night Folks. Check out all the classic cars cruising around Downtown Cheyenne. This weekend they're benefitting SafeHouse.

There are tons of things going on, but it's also a holiday weekend, so, go nuts! See a show, grab dinner, grab a beer, catch a baseball game, enjoy life. Summer 2021 is much different than the 2020 version. Happy Memorial Day weekend!