Another weekend is upon us. What are you going to do? Have a backyard bbq, throw some cornhole bags, or enjoy the summer weather? You also have plenty of choices for entertainment over the weekend, the city of Cheyenne has really taken off. It seems like there are fun events every single weekend now until January. Let's Go!

Fridays On The Plaza

Of course, we have to start off with our heavy hitter. One week in and I'm a huge fan of Fridays On The Plaza. This week, you'll get a string band and a bluegrass/newgrass band in Head For The Hills and Pert Near Sandstone.



Cheyenne Celtic Festival

Get ready for the Highlander Games, Beer Garden, Food, And More from the Cheyenne Celtic Festival this weekend. The Highlander Games look to be awesome and they'll be taking place today at the Depot Plaza before Fridays On The Plaza.

Trolley Pub Crawl

Another part of the Celtic Festival, the Trolley Pub Crawl will be running Saturday, picking up participants at 10 am at the Lions Park Softball Field and taking a few stops across the city for brews.



Trace Bundy At The Lincoln

What, you want more live music? Ok. The Lincoln has Trace Bundy doing an event to support a local artist.



Mark Wills At The Outlaw

The first outdoor show of the year at the Outlaw Saloon and it should be a good one! Mark Wills will perform and bring the house down.

Burns Day

The return of Burns Day is going on Saturday! There will be tons of events and music to celebrate.

Look at that! All those things to do this weekend. Plan your weekend accordingly.