What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

We've made it to another weekend, and it's kicking off with some very fall weather, at least for today. I wasn't expecting the cool air this morning, but I'll take it. It's back to being warm tomorrow for all the fun and festivities that you might want to do. Speaking of which, why don't we check out what's going on this weekend so you can plan accordingly.

Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest

Another weekend, another festival hitting the Downtown Depot. It's been really nice seeing festival after festival hit the scene and this week will be the return of Oktoberfest. There will be plenty of beers, food and a stein hoisting competition, which sounds like a blast. It kicks off at noon tomorrow.

Cheyenne Farmers Market

Get all your local produce and goods in one place. Head over to Frontier Park Saturday from 7am to 1pm. As we head in to fall, we're sure to find some really good items there.



Cheyenne Cruise Night

The merry band of cruisers are going to hit Downtown Cheyenne Saturday night, showing off their awesome mean machines. They'll also be raising money for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter



Cheyenne Marathon

For those that enjoy running for health and sport and not just become something scary is chasing them, the Cheyenne Marathon is kicking off by Carl's Jr. Sunday, with both a 5k and a 10k.



Danielmark's Oktoberfest

Saturday is the day for TWO Oktoberfest celebrations. And, they're within walking distance of each other. Danielmark's will have food, a cornhole tournament, live music, oh and beer!

