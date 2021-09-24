What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

Well, hello Fall, nice to see you again.

We made it to another weekend, and I feel like, well, like I do with most weekends, that this is going to be the best weekend ever. There are a ton of events going on for all ages of the family. So sit back and get ready for me to lay out all the exciting events and fun that Cheyenne has to offer this weekend. Coming in hot!

Suzy Bogguss At The Lincoln

The team at The Lincoln really outdid themselves this time as they brought in the big guns or gun. Suzy Bogguss is going to put on an incredible show tomorrow night that you don't want to miss, especially if you're a fan of 90s Country music.



Oktoberfest At Black Tooth Brewing Co.

This was my favorite event of 2020. Sure, you can say it was because of everything being cancelled last year, but I think it's mostly due to it being an awesome event. Fight me. Their special beers are great and it's just a fun time all around. This is a must-attend if you're a beer lover.

Cheyenne Fall Fest

It's Fall, ya'll! I always have to get that out when I talk about a Fall Festival. This is a great event to take your whole family to, tons of vendors, food trucks, hayrides and just Fall fun.

Mamma Mia At The Cheyenne Little Theatre

Here we go again! Cheyenne Little Theatre's production of Mamma Mia debuts tonight if you're ready for a fun sing-along. Their productions are always a blast, so make it a date night.

Get our free mobile app

Cheyenne Farmers Market

Another great Saturday at the Farmers Market coming up, you can get your fill on local products and by the looks of it, you can get your pumpkin!



Cheyenne Cruise Night

The merry band of cruisers are back at it Saturday night to raise money for Wyoming Children's Law Center.



LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.