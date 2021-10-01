What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

Welcome to October. I know I've said this for a couple of weeks, mostly because I couldn't wait, but, now is our time, IT'S SPOOKY SEASON! I'm pumped. Don't mind me, I'm just going to hang out over here with a Michael Meyers mask all month. Maybe I'll switch it up with some nice skeleton paint. I don't think my coworkers will care. It's also a good time to go check out Snowy Range to see the fall colors before they're gone.

Midnight West Fest

This should be an awesome time this weekend at The Atlas Theater. Midnight West Fest is a film and music festival of sorts, tons of films will be screened over the weekend and a lot of them will be local. You can also get a tour of the Atlas Theater.



Buckcherry At The Outlaw Saloon

A great 90s/00s rock band is going to blow the roof off the Outlaw Saloon tonight. Buckcherry will come in and make some noise and you'll love it. They're just one of those bands that always puts on a great show.



Oktoberfest At Accomplice Beer Company

Another fall weekend, another weekend of great beer. Oktoberfest at Accomplice will be an awesome time, they already have brats on their menu, so they're ready to go before the planning stage.

Oktoberfestathon At Freedoms Edge Brewing Company

Freedom's Edge Brewing Company is ready to get your schnitzel on Saturday. They'll have family-friendly events going on all day and their taste Festbier on tap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freedom's Edge Brewing (@freedomsedgebrewing)

Get our free mobile app

Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents Mamma Mia

Here we go again. Cheyenne Little Theatre leads into week number 2 at the Mary Godfried Theater in Cheyenne. Go ahead, take the family, sing-along, it'll be a blast!



Cheyenne Farmers Market

It's October, so this is the best time to head to the Farmers Market, they'll have so many fall items. I'd wager they'll have some pumpkins.

Cheyenne Cruise Night

The cruisers will be out in full force Saturday night with their cool cars. And they'll also be raising money for the Alliance Of Therapy Dogs.



Something for everyone this weekend.

18 Most Terrifyingly Haunted Places in Wyoming

WYO SCARE: The Five Scariest Movies Set In, Filmed In, or Inspired by Wyoming