What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

Another weekend is upon us and we have to decide what we'd like to get into. The beauty now is all the holiday-filled events and attractions in the city of Cheyenne that we have to check out. It's great for those with families or not. Everyone loves that holiday magic and Cheyenne is filled with it right now. Let's see what's going on this weekend.

Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents "You Better Watch Out"

Put it on your list to check out this holiday comedy at the Atlas Theater this weekend. There are only two weekends left and it'll be an awesome time. You still have time to book a dinner theater for next weekend.

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Magic

You can check out an awesome holiday show from the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra this Saturday that will be great for the whole family. A good price point with tickets starting at 12 bucks.

Face Vocal Band At The Lincoln

The Lincoln is getting into the holiday spirit Saturday with a high-energy acapella group. Tickets start at around 25 bucks.

Tinsel Through Time-The Historic Governors Mansion

This is a great time! Getting to check out how gorgeously decorated the Governor's Mansion is, you'll also take in some great history.

Holiday Light Tours

This is a lot of fun. You get to jump on a trolley downtown and go through town checking out the best and brightest that Cheyenne has to offer. Maybe the tiny amount of snow we got will stick around long enough for the lights to shine off of it.

